Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,837 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

