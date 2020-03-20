Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,317 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 689,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after buying an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,919,988 shares of company stock worth $47,931,232 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.25 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

