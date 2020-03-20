Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,439 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of LHC Group worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,987,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.