Credit Suisse AG Sells 77,442 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Trex worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $69.35 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.