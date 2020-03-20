Credit Suisse AG Sells 829,859 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829,859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Flex worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -181.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.86. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

