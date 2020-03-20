Credit Suisse AG Sells 87,780 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $17.12 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

