Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 121,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 128,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78.

