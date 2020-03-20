Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.17.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

