Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Arcosa worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2,229.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 445,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $14,674,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $10,688,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $8,881,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $7,513,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

