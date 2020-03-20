Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of OLLI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,828. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

