Credit Suisse Group Trims Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price to $200.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.55.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $160.39 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.