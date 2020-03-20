Credits (CS) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $164,171.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035278 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Mercatox, LBank, COSS, IDEX, WazirX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

