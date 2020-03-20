Critical Review: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 1.63 $35.96 million $2.33 6.13 Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 0.98 $355.70 million $6.03 5.08

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.75% 12.05% 1.39% Wintrust Financial 19.85% 10.50% 1.03%

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wintrust Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.08%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $74.44, indicating a potential upside of 143.12%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Sierra Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

