Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $41.74 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

