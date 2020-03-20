Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

CRWD opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $4,713,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

