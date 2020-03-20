CrypticCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,006.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,948.44 and $1,006.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00543075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00123849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00094244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002911 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

