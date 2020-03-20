CryptoVerificationCoin Hits One Day Volume of $9,396.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.92 or 0.00346149 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $9,396.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001152 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin's total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

