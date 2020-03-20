CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) versus Caci International (NASDAQ:CACI) Financial Survey

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Caci International (NYSE:CACI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSP and Caci International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $79.06 million 0.29 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Caci International $4.99 billion 0.93 $265.60 million $10.46 17.65

Caci International has higher revenue and earnings than CSP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSP and Caci International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Caci International 0 3 8 0 2.73

Caci International has a consensus price target of $283.55, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Caci International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caci International is more favorable than CSP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Caci International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Caci International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Caci International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -1.25% -3.52% -1.97% Caci International 4.92% 11.01% 5.01%

Volatility & Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caci International has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caci International beats CSP on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances health outcomes for communities and emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

