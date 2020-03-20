Cube (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and CPDAX. Cube has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $789,989.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cube has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

