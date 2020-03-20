Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) & Shore Bancshares (NYSE:SHBI) Critical Comparison

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 2.41 $443.60 million $6.84 8.42 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 1.64 $16.20 million $1.28 7.14

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 4 3 1 0 1.63 Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus target price of $86.63, indicating a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.62% 12.19% 1.36% Shore Bancshares 23.21% 8.53% 1.08%

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Shore Bancshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

