Cumulus Media Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.