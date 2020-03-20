Curecoin (CURE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,589.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7,589.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 172.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00622915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007910 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,457,795 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

