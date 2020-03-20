CVCoin Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $283,408.35 and $229,449.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.02496656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00192853 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

