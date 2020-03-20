CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0072

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDCM, DragonEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00619802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006776 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007917 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Koinex, DragonEX, BCEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Zebpay, IDCM, CoinBene, OKEx, Bithumb, IDEX, Tokenomy and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.