CyberVein Price Hits $0.0076 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, OKEx and Bit-Z. CyberVein has a market cap of $8.04 million and $604,897.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 213.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000411 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

