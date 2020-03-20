CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $1.60 Price Target at Citigroup

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

CBAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

