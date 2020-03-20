CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CyrusOne by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 45,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

