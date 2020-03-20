CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $48.15 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.