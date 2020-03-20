Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Gatecoin, DDEX and Bancor Network. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.02624032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00188719 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC, YoBit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

