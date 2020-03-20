Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a media sentiment score of -4.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Daimler’s score:

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.