Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $175,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $121.07 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

