Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,605. Danaher has a 1-year low of $121.07 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

