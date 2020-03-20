Daniel J. Hirsch Purchases 20,000 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Stock

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,088. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $962.38 million and a P/E ratio of 27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

