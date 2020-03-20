Daniel M. Dupree Purchases 13,000 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00.

Daniel M. Dupree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Daniel M. Dupree purchased 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $224,750.00.

APTS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,980. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

