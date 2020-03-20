Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CFO Acquires $33,950.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DAR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 4,465,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.