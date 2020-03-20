Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,463 shares in the company, valued at $336,111.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DAR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $56,100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

