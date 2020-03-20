Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Hits $676.05 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Dash has a total market cap of $676.05 million and $1.02 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $71.99 or 0.01157768 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, C2CX, Bithumb and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000115 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001084 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,391,084 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

