DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.04130729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038269 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016146 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.