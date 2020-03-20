David V. Singer Sells 68,962 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLO traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 1,998,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

