Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN and OKEx. Decentraland has a market cap of $26.11 million and $14.50 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.02702297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Huobi, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Radar Relay, UEX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Liqui, Gatecoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.