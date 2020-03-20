Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,560 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,530 ($33.28) to GBX 2,560 ($33.68) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DPH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 2,394 ($31.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,699.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.68. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,342 ($30.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

