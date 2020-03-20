Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 923,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

