Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of Delta Air Lines worth $246,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,709,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

