Denarius Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $574,161.08 and approximately $38.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,291,484 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.