Dent (DENT) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Liquid, Lykke Exchange and Binance. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $569,065.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, FCoin, WazirX, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Bitbns, HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

