DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.11 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

