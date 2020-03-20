Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of DXLG opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares in the company, valued at $139,760.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,516 shares of company stock valued at $89,514. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

