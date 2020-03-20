Deutsche Bank Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $170.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

ECL stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecolab stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.89% of Ecolab worth $4,483,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

