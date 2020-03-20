Deutsche Bank Cuts Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,830 ($63.54) to GBX 4,710 ($61.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,256.53 ($55.99).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,327.50 ($43.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,374 ($44.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.