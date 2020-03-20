Deutsche Bank Upgrades KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to “Hold”

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on the copper miner’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 610 ($8.02). Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC lowered KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618 ($8.13).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 329.30 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 425 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 466.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

